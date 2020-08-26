Video
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:10 AM
International webinar held at DU

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

An international webinar titled "Emerging issues on ecological research and conservation in the Southeastern Himalayan region" was held on Tuesday at Dhaka University (DU).




Seven scientists from University of Dhaka, University of Chittagong, Jahangirnagar University, Jagannath University, Pondicherry University, Arannayk Foundation and Balipara Foundation (India) presented scientific papers on the subject.
Dhaka University Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof. Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal delivered inaugural speech while Prof. of DU Botany department Dr. M Zabed Hossain was the host and moderator of the webinar.
While addressing the webinar, Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal emphasized on the collaboration among the scientists of the Southeastern Himalayan region for better management and conservation of biodiversity of the region.
The speakers stressed the need for setting up a national institute for ecological research in Bangladesh.



