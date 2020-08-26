International webinar held at DU













Seven scientists from University of Dhaka, University of Chittagong, Jahangirnagar University, Jagannath University, Pondicherry University, Arannayk Foundation and Balipara Foundation (India) presented scientific papers on the subject.

Dhaka University Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof. Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal delivered inaugural speech while Prof. of DU Botany department Dr. M Zabed Hossain was the host and moderator of the webinar.

While addressing the webinar, Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal emphasized on the collaboration among the scientists of the Southeastern Himalayan region for better management and conservation of biodiversity of the region.

