Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:10 AM
Fourth edition of Dhaka DocLab kicks off online

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka Doclab, an international documentary co-production project market in Bangladesh commenced online on Tuesday with a three-day virtual workshop.
Like all major events this year, the fourth edition of this unique international workshop-cum-market pitching programme, which also promotes South Asian filmmakers in the international market, is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dhaka DocLab's Chairman Nasir Uddin Yousuf, Dhaka DocLab Director Tareq Ahmed, Trustee of Liberation War Museum Mofidul Haque, Founder/President of Documentary Resource Initiative (DRI) Kolkata and Indian director, editor and cinematographer Nilotpal Majumdar, filmmaker and representing the Documentary Association of Pakistan (DAP) Anam Abbas, Doc Edge New Zealand Director and Trustee Alex Lee, Managing Director of Congoo bvba, Belgium Paul Pouwels and Executive Producer of NHK, Japan Ryota Kotani spoke at the Dhaka DocLab-2020 virtual inaugural session.
In the introductory session, 14 filmmakers from around the world (ten from South Asia, two from New Zealand and one each from Australia and Malaysia) and eight observers (four from Bangladesh and four from Pakistan) participated. Dhaka DocLab Director Tareq Ahmed moderated the session.
"Dhaka Independent Film Network (DIFN) is organising the DocLab since 2017. Generally, the event comprises a four-day mentoring workshop along with a two-day documentary project pitching sessions. However, our schedule had to be split this year due to the pandemic," Ahmed said.
The categories are - South Asian Projects, Asia Pacific projects and Projects at Work in Progress. The projects and pitch sessions for the Asia Pacific category will be held in collaboration with DocEdge Festival, New Zealand. Participants of the previous three editions of Dhaka DocLab will get the chance to join the special edition of Work in Progress pitching.    -UNB


