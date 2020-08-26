Video
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:10 AM
UP chairman sued for assaulting cop

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

SHARIATPUR, Aug 25: A case was filed against Yeasin Hawladar, chairman of Shoulpara Union in Sadar upazila of Shariatpur and his brother for allegedly assaulting an on-duty policeman.
Aslam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Palong Model Police Station, said the case was filed with his police station for assault on a police inspector. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Faruk Ahmed, in-charge of Chikondi Police camp, went to Chikondi area to investigate a case.
According to case statement, Razzak, a 25-year-old mentally-challenged man, was kept tied to a tree with iron chain by his mother. But he somehow freed himself and disturbed his neighbours on August 17. Later, residents of the house beat Razzak mercilessly.
Razzak's mother Karimon Nesa filed a case at Palong thana. Following the incident, Faruk went to the village to investigate the incident. In front of police, UP Chairman Yeasin and his brother Mozammel beat up Karimon Nesa, forcing police to arrest Mozammel.




Angered by the incident, the chairman assaulted the inspector and freed Mozammel from police custody. Police are trying to arrest them, said OC.    -UNB


