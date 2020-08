CHATTOGRAM, Aug 25: A woman and her minor boy were murdered by miscreants in Chandgaon area of port city on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Gulnahar Begum, 34, and her son Md Rifat, 9.

Gulnahar lived at a rented house of Chandgaon Pathania Goda area with her son and daughter.

After returning from factory, her daughter found their bodies, said Ataur Rahman Khandaker, OC of Chandgaon thana.