DNCC Mayor declares 10pc tax exemption for roof-top gradening





A total of one lakh saplings will be planted in Mirpur areas under the programme, said a press release.

Speaking at the inauguration programmre, the mayor said there is no alternative to planting trees to save the capital and future generations. The trees will be planted at the vicinity of clubs, schools and colleges. If each of us takes care of five trees, a 'revolution' will take place in the city, Atiqul Islam said, "We have taken up a project for greening the city and individuals and social organizations related to this work will be involved to this project."

"A committee will also be formed and it will decide where and how many trees are there and how much and which trees should be planted in the areas," he said.

"If there are gardens on the rooftop, 10 percent holding tax would be deducted. However, for transparency and accountability, a committee will be formed with representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Agriculture, Civil Society, Urban Planners and environmental organizations," he added.

The mayor also said that he is thinking of giving a part of the house tax rebate to the houses or establishments where rain water will be harvested.

Regarding the combing campaign to be held from September 1 to increase revenue collection, the mayor said, "The combing campaign will be launched to increase revenue collection in the same way we have prevented dengue."

The mayor said the campaign to remove the illegal hanging substances from the DNCC area would begin on October 1.

Calling upon the city dwellers to be good citizens, Atiqul said, "A large quantity of coconut shells, discarded furniture, etc. was found at Kalshi canal which cannot be allowed. Everyone has to work for a clean city".

Councilor Kazi Zahirul Islam Manik presided over the programme.















