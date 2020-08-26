

Rising Karnaphuli River poses massive threat to Ctg city



In fact, one-third of the port city of Chattogram goes under water during the high tide--due to the rise of water level in the river. Since business hubs of that region - Chaktai and Khatunganj are located nearby; the rising water level is worrying because it has a huge negative impact on our economy. However, meteorologists and environmentalists have identified global warming and the siltation of the Karnaphuli as the reason for rising water level. Siltation in the river extending from Sadarghat to Shah Amanat Bridge has now become a threat to the navigational channel of the country's principal seaport. Moreover, because of being a low lying coastal region, such areas are extremely vulnerable to sea level rise and extreme weather conditions.



Meteorologists and environmentalists attributed the reason for rising of water level to global warming and piling up of siltation of the Karnaphuli. Considering all the factors, Bangladesh needs to prepare itself for long-term climate-change adaptation techniques, not only for any particular area but for the entire country.



In order to protect the port city, as well as to ensure smooth business activities, an all-out plan is immediately needed--to protect our major port city from being inundated.











Understandably, there is no alternative to dredging of the river to protect Chattogram Port city. Building and maintaining embankments along the riverbank is equally important, otherwise, the entire port city will go under water impeding export-import, trade and commercial activities-thus damaging the country's economic development.



