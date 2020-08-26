Video
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:10 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Foreign television channels and subcultures

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

Information and entertainment are essential part of our life. In addition to many satellite channels in the country, we are also able to enjoy the programs of many foreign channels. TV is now available in remote villages beyond the city. But excluding domestic channels, most people are watching drama serial of foreign channels especially Indian channels. Children and adolescents are not left behind.

The events of the serial are contrary to the conventional culture and morality of our country. There is no moral message in the stories. Almost every story is sorted with elements of subculture like lies, cunning, family conflicts and extramarital affairs. Wealth, ornaments, expensive clothes, etc prevail over honesty, education and morality. Seeing these programs, moral, family and social degradation is increasing. Children are learning to lie. It also has a negative effect on marital life. Almost every year, clothes are marketed in the country's market in the name of the main female character of the serial aired on Indian channels. Every year some teenagers commit suicide for those clothes.





Despite the high quality of entertainment and information programs of the country's channels, our fascination with such foreign channels and subcultures is unpredictable and harmful in all respects.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



