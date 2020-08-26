

Plausible solution needed for Rohingya repatriation



The Myanmar government is violating their human rights. That is why the Rohingyas have declared August 25, 2017 as 'Rohingya Genocide Day'. In 2018, the announcement was made by Rohingya leaders at protest rallies in Ukhia and Teknaf in Cox's Bazar. At that time, an organization called Free Rohingya Coalition was spreading leaflets, festoons and banners in this regard.



The Prime Minister of Bangladesh then gave shelter to the Rohingyas for the sake of humanity. But the Myanmar government is talking about various agreements in the name of repatriation, which are not being implemented still now. Over the past three decades, more than 300,000 Rohingya have come in Bangladesh due to the Myanmar government's violent persecution and torture. At the moment there are at least 11 lakh Rohingyas living in Bangladesh which poses a serious threat to a densely populated country like ours.



At the 73rd UN General Assembly held on 28 September 2018, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina said that there are now 1.1 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. The recent overflow of population in the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh is having a negative impact on us in many ways. Refugees lack access to services, education, food, clean water and healthy sanitation; they are at risk of natural disasters and various infectious diseases.



As of June 2018, the World Bank has announced nearly half a billion dollars in financial assistance to Bangladesh to address the needs of Rohingya refugees in various areas. On March 1, 2019, Bangladesh announced that it would no longer accept new Rohingya refugees because Bangladesh is a more densely populated country.Currently, Rohingya refugees are living in panic in the COVID-19 crisis. Kutupalong camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar, is a refugee camp for Rohingya refugees, with limited access to basic necessities, livelihood opportunities and medical care. Children, pregnant women, new mothers and people with disabilities are trapped there in dangerously crowded situations. However, the government is seriously considering the health risks in the refugee camps in the crisis of COVID-19 epidemic.



Government has taking serious preventive measures, such as strict lockdown policies in Rohingya camps, keeping infected family members completely isolated, and ensuring social distance between refugees. As a result, there was not much infection in the Rohingya camp.



However, local authorities must monitor Rohingya activities so that they do not engage in any illegal activities. Yesterday we saw in the newspaper that the government has allowed the Rohingya refugees who have taken shelter in different camps in Cox's Bazar to use mobile phones with internet facility.



Extreme conflict is continuing between India and China over the border issue reported in the media. Amid tensions, India has claimed that China has set up camps and deployed weapons there. The two countries are increasing their troop numbers in the Pangong and Galoyan valleys along the Line of Control in eastern Ladakh. China has built bunkers and has also created temporary infrastructure. They raised 2000 and 2500 troops there. India is doing the same. But India is firmly committed to its sovereignty and security. So, two countries are busy with this.



The new security laws that China is implementing for Hong Kong include issues such as sedition, foreign intervention and the formation of an independent state. Human rights activists fear the law could block independent political opinion in Hong Kong. As a result, China is under pressure in world politics on this issue.



India is also in danger. Pakistan and China are old enemies of India. These two symptoms are enough for a headache in India. Meanwhile, another neighbour Nepal has recently started trouble with the map. Allies have also blocked their irrigation water from common rivers upstream of Bhutan. As a result, India has become regionally isolated. Many feel that India is more accountable for India's involvement in such disputes with Nepal or Bhutan. According to experts, the current state of affairs in South Asian geopolitics for India is probably due to its domination's attitude rather than friendship towards regional 'small countries'.



The Myanmar government has repeatedly failed to deliver on its promises. The source of Myanmar's power is China. China, which has played a major role in world politics, has also failed to address the Rohingya crisis. In the last three years, there have been several ministerial meetings between Bangladesh and Myanmar mediated by China. But not a single Rohingya has yet returned under the repatriation agreement. But even China's most influential tactical role in Myanmar does not see any results.



Even India is not playing any important role in this issue. Currently both China and India are in trouble and are concerned about geopolitics. So at this moment, the Bangladesh government need to start more diplomatic activities and explain China that we want to be friends with them economically, socially and politically. On the other hand, India is our tested friend and the Government of India must understand that we want their full support on the Rohingya issue.



Therefore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should give more attention and importance to the current activities of Rohingya repatriation. This is the best time for Rohingya repatriation because China and India are now focusing on developing relations with Bangladesh.

The writer is an Assistant Professor, Department of Accounting & Information Systems (AIS), Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University (JKKNIU), Mymensingh















