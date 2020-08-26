

Bangabandhu killing: Instigators are to be brought in Posthumous Castigation



Bangladesh at that time was barely four-years-old when a group of demoralized and derailed army officers from the Cantonment orchestrated this plot against Bangabandhu and his Bangladesh, keeping Ziaur Rahman fully informed about it who at that time was the Deputy Chief of Staff of Bangladesh Army. In point of fact, all self-declared killers including Faruk and Abdur Rashid in their interviews with Anthony Mascarehnas admitted it boldly that Zia had known about this plot beforehand as the killers were always from the very beginning hounding for his support about it. Although Colonel Faruk had been maintaining good relationship with Zia since 1973 and admittedly when these army personnel were making this heinous plot they had sought clear help from Zia and accordingly, Faruk met Zia finally on March 20, 1975 as part of carrying out their plan and said that "we, the junior officers, have already worked it out. We want your support and leadership". Zia was very cunning to inspire them saying that "If you want to do something, you junior officers should do it yourself �'' (Anthony Mascarenhas, Bangladesh-A Legacy of Blood, page 54, London, 1986). This was a clear stimulating provocation of Zia; and as part of such inspiration, Faruk also reminded him further saying that they have chalked out the whole plan keeping Zia in mind. Being in a very responsible highest position in the army, Ziaur Rahman was not supposed to provide such support and instigations for the killers as this type of irregularities in the army often destroy and brings massacre for the whole nation; it destroys the chain of command.



The killers had all faith on Zia as with their previous experiences, the killers also understood it very well that Zia would be more dependable than anybody else as he had played such mischievous role in the past during March 1971 when Pakistan army was trying to unload a big consignment full of arms and ammunition coming to Chittagong Port from Pakistan in a ship named 'Swat' which became very sensitive among the public in Chittagong at that time. Pakistani armed forces were scared of unloading these arms as Chatra League and the people throughout the city had already created all-through barricade on the port connecting roads of Chittagong City. Pakistan army was desperately looking for a dependable Bengali officer who could trickily convince the public and allow smooth shipment of those arms and they finally relied on the then Major Zia and had employed him as the suitable person while both his Bengali superiors, Brigadier General M R Majumder and Colonel M R Chowdhury were hesitant to help the Pakistani army in unloading this consignment. Being the victim of circumstances and facing the Pakistani army very boldly, Colonel Chowdhury was later killed by the Pakistanis and Brigadier Majumder was taken as a captive to West Pakistan on 24 March, 1971 who had remained in Pakistani jail being tortured mercilessly until the country was liberated. But the saddest part of history is that Zia still had remained in the army with his important position and the nation could never think about his treachery.





Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi previously had warned Mujib about a possible plot to be staged by Major General Ziaur Rahman and Colonel Faruk Rahman. But Bangabandhu had so much trust on the people of Bangladesh that he could never believe it, for which, he instantly replied to the Indian Prime Minister saying that 'they are just like my sons who could not do such treachery of harming me'. Indeed, Bangabandhu had too much reliance on the people of this country which ultimately put him in trouble; of course, this is true that having too much confidence on the people of Bangladesh as President of a country, Bangabandhu did not take enough protection of himself.



In 1973, Bangabandhu accomplished his desire to form a non-aligned policy for Bangladesh and with that purpose, he affectionately sent Colonel Zia to Washington as his personal envoy to foster diplomatic relationship with the United States where he tactfully built ties with Pentagon, CIA and State Department for his own tricks and interest. In Washington, Zia also managed to meet the military attaché of Pakistan High Commission which was questioned by one, Mr. Banarjee, an Indian official in London who incidentally had stayed in Dhaka for several years being employed here and Zia became a little nervous about this query. Col. Faruk also somehow was linked to Zia at that time, but unfortunately, the intelligence Department in Bangladesh either was incapable or fully ignored such issues as plot has had started in 1973.



Mushtak is another worst traitor in the history of Bengal who knew about 1975 plot long before and the killers were his direct followers who propelled the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members. Instantly after the tragic assassination of the founding father, Mushtak right away succeeded him as the President of the country and all the killers after Bangabandhu's killing had stayed beside him as his courtiers and advisors. Since the killers were the followers of Mushtak, he always protected them by all means. It broke the chain of command in the administration at that time, and the military service in Bangladesh lost its image and confidence of the people as it became totally undisciplined instigating several killings within the army in few months. Mushtak was such a brute person that even he presided over the killing of four national leaders and close associates of Bangabandhu, Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain Monsur Ali and A.H.M.Quamruzzaman making his way smooth and comfortable. All these four leaders were arrested on the same day Khondoker Mushtaque became the President and three months later on 3rd November 1975, they were murdered in Dhaka Central Jail under his instruction which is also another exception in the history of Bangladesh.



Being instructed by Mushtak, all his beloved killers fully tarnished the image of the nation at the national and international levels. In midst of all these turbulences, Mushtak remained the President and Major General Ziaur Rahman was made the New Chief of Army Staff. Meanwhile, a few among the killers were promoted in the army breaking all rules of service-seniority and later were safely sent outside the country being posted at the diplomatic positions in Libya and a few other countries of the world. Both Zia and Mushtak jointly worked together for providing the killers with these rewards simply by breaking the law of the country. Mushtak loved his fellow killers so much that as illegal president, he promulgated the Indemnity Ordinance in September, 1975 granting impunity to all those who were involved in the killings of the father of the nation. After brutal killing of Bangabandhu, fortunately his two daughters, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana remained alive at that time, as both of them were in Germany staying with Dr. Wazed Ali Miah who was serving there as a nuclear scientist. Both Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana were only allowed to return home on 17 May, 1981. After President Ziaur Rahman was killed in May 30 of 1981 Bangabandhu's house was handed over to her daughter, Sheikh Hasina on 12th June 1981. It was so painful that while she was entering the house on that day, Sheikh Hasina had fainted several times and this was the cruelty in history. The nation would never spare these criminals and they have been thrown in the garbage historically to stay with Mir Jafar, another betrayer in Bengal history.



All these occurrences are to be brought in public so that our present and future generations know about them and thus also they can distinctly identify these persons who got off the ground for such killings. They can never be absolved and the nation has the feeling that these instigators should be brought under posthumous castigation and formal punishment as they excited such killing and also granted indemnity. As recently as three weeks ago, Information Minister, Dr. Hasan Mahmud in a speech on national mourning day programme suggests the Government to form a Commission explicating the real history of Bangabandhu killing and expose the ugly faces of those persons who had directed it in disguise. Lawrence Lifschultz also rightly proposed to make an investigation in regard to finding the connection of CIA and Ziaur Rahman in the killing of Bangabandhu which I say should include investigation on Pakistan's ISI involvement as well.

Prof Dr A H M Zehadul Karim

is a former Vice Chancellor

of a public university in Bangladesh, now teaches at Jagannath University















The brutal killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 15 August of 1975 is one of the most tragic and dreadful incident in the human history which simply can be compared with Hitler's brutality, as it did not even spare Sheikh Russel, a loving child of the nation who was repeatedly requesting the criminals to let him go to his mother.Bangladesh at that time was barely four-years-old when a group of demoralized and derailed army officers from the Cantonment orchestrated this plot against Bangabandhu and his Bangladesh, keeping Ziaur Rahman fully informed about it who at that time was the Deputy Chief of Staff of Bangladesh Army. In point of fact, all self-declared killers including Faruk and Abdur Rashid in their interviews with Anthony Mascarehnas admitted it boldly that Zia had known about this plot beforehand as the killers were always from the very beginning hounding for his support about it. Although Colonel Faruk had been maintaining good relationship with Zia since 1973 and admittedly when these army personnel were making this heinous plot they had sought clear help from Zia and accordingly, Faruk met Zia finally on March 20, 1975 as part of carrying out their plan and said that "we, the junior officers, have already worked it out. We want your support and leadership". Zia was very cunning to inspire them saying that "If you want to do something, you junior officers should do it yourself �'' (Anthony Mascarenhas, Bangladesh-A Legacy of Blood, page 54, London, 1986). This was a clear stimulating provocation of Zia; and as part of such inspiration, Faruk also reminded him further saying that they have chalked out the whole plan keeping Zia in mind. Being in a very responsible highest position in the army, Ziaur Rahman was not supposed to provide such support and instigations for the killers as this type of irregularities in the army often destroy and brings massacre for the whole nation; it destroys the chain of command.The killers had all faith on Zia as with their previous experiences, the killers also understood it very well that Zia would be more dependable than anybody else as he had played such mischievous role in the past during March 1971 when Pakistan army was trying to unload a big consignment full of arms and ammunition coming to Chittagong Port from Pakistan in a ship named 'Swat' which became very sensitive among the public in Chittagong at that time. Pakistani armed forces were scared of unloading these arms as Chatra League and the people throughout the city had already created all-through barricade on the port connecting roads of Chittagong City. Pakistan army was desperately looking for a dependable Bengali officer who could trickily convince the public and allow smooth shipment of those arms and they finally relied on the then Major Zia and had employed him as the suitable person while both his Bengali superiors, Brigadier General M R Majumder and Colonel M R Chowdhury were hesitant to help the Pakistani army in unloading this consignment. Being the victim of circumstances and facing the Pakistani army very boldly, Colonel Chowdhury was later killed by the Pakistanis and Brigadier Majumder was taken as a captive to West Pakistan on 24 March, 1971 who had remained in Pakistani jail being tortured mercilessly until the country was liberated. But the saddest part of history is that Zia still had remained in the army with his important position and the nation could never think about his treachery.Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi previously had warned Mujib about a possible plot to be staged by Major General Ziaur Rahman and Colonel Faruk Rahman. But Bangabandhu had so much trust on the people of Bangladesh that he could never believe it, for which, he instantly replied to the Indian Prime Minister saying that 'they are just like my sons who could not do such treachery of harming me'. Indeed, Bangabandhu had too much reliance on the people of this country which ultimately put him in trouble; of course, this is true that having too much confidence on the people of Bangladesh as President of a country, Bangabandhu did not take enough protection of himself.In 1973, Bangabandhu accomplished his desire to form a non-aligned policy for Bangladesh and with that purpose, he affectionately sent Colonel Zia to Washington as his personal envoy to foster diplomatic relationship with the United States where he tactfully built ties with Pentagon, CIA and State Department for his own tricks and interest. In Washington, Zia also managed to meet the military attaché of Pakistan High Commission which was questioned by one, Mr. Banarjee, an Indian official in London who incidentally had stayed in Dhaka for several years being employed here and Zia became a little nervous about this query. Col. Faruk also somehow was linked to Zia at that time, but unfortunately, the intelligence Department in Bangladesh either was incapable or fully ignored such issues as plot has had started in 1973.Mushtak is another worst traitor in the history of Bengal who knew about 1975 plot long before and the killers were his direct followers who propelled the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members. Instantly after the tragic assassination of the founding father, Mushtak right away succeeded him as the President of the country and all the killers after Bangabandhu's killing had stayed beside him as his courtiers and advisors. Since the killers were the followers of Mushtak, he always protected them by all means. It broke the chain of command in the administration at that time, and the military service in Bangladesh lost its image and confidence of the people as it became totally undisciplined instigating several killings within the army in few months. Mushtak was such a brute person that even he presided over the killing of four national leaders and close associates of Bangabandhu, Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain Monsur Ali and A.H.M.Quamruzzaman making his way smooth and comfortable. All these four leaders were arrested on the same day Khondoker Mushtaque became the President and three months later on 3rd November 1975, they were murdered in Dhaka Central Jail under his instruction which is also another exception in the history of Bangladesh.Being instructed by Mushtak, all his beloved killers fully tarnished the image of the nation at the national and international levels. In midst of all these turbulences, Mushtak remained the President and Major General Ziaur Rahman was made the New Chief of Army Staff. Meanwhile, a few among the killers were promoted in the army breaking all rules of service-seniority and later were safely sent outside the country being posted at the diplomatic positions in Libya and a few other countries of the world. Both Zia and Mushtak jointly worked together for providing the killers with these rewards simply by breaking the law of the country. Mushtak loved his fellow killers so much that as illegal president, he promulgated the Indemnity Ordinance in September, 1975 granting impunity to all those who were involved in the killings of the father of the nation. After brutal killing of Bangabandhu, fortunately his two daughters, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana remained alive at that time, as both of them were in Germany staying with Dr. Wazed Ali Miah who was serving there as a nuclear scientist. Both Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana were only allowed to return home on 17 May, 1981. After President Ziaur Rahman was killed in May 30 of 1981 Bangabandhu's house was handed over to her daughter, Sheikh Hasina on 12th June 1981. It was so painful that while she was entering the house on that day, Sheikh Hasina had fainted several times and this was the cruelty in history. The nation would never spare these criminals and they have been thrown in the garbage historically to stay with Mir Jafar, another betrayer in Bengal history.All these occurrences are to be brought in public so that our present and future generations know about them and thus also they can distinctly identify these persons who got off the ground for such killings. They can never be absolved and the nation has the feeling that these instigators should be brought under posthumous castigation and formal punishment as they excited such killing and also granted indemnity. As recently as three weeks ago, Information Minister, Dr. Hasan Mahmud in a speech on national mourning day programme suggests the Government to form a Commission explicating the real history of Bangabandhu killing and expose the ugly faces of those persons who had directed it in disguise. Lawrence Lifschultz also rightly proposed to make an investigation in regard to finding the connection of CIA and Ziaur Rahman in the killing of Bangabandhu which I say should include investigation on Pakistan's ISI involvement as well.Prof Dr A H M Zehadul Karimis a former Vice Chancellorof a public university in Bangladesh, now teaches at Jagannath University