Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:09 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Food items distributed in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondents

Food items were distributed among over 700 helpless families and 193 mentally-disabled students in three districts- Rajshahi, Kurigram and Netrakona, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Some 500 more helpless families of the district were given food assistances to mitigate their livelihood difficulties being caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRC) Rajahahi Unit has provided the food items at Rajshahi Collegiate School playground on Sunday through maintaining social distancing.
Each of the families was given a food package containing 7.5 kilograms of rice and one kilogram of pulse, edible oil, salt, sugar and suji.
Rajshahi BDRC President City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Vice-president Rejaul Karim, among others, were present during the distribution.
KURIGRAM: More than 200 flood-hit families received food items in Ulipur Upazila of the district.
Jatiyo Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad distributed the food items among the people in Begumganj Union on Saturday.
The flood-hit families on the bank of the Brahmaputra River received 5kg of rice, 2kg of potato, 1kg of lentils, 1 litre soya bean oil and 1kg salt each during this time.
Begumganj Union Parishad Chairman Belal Hossain, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote Convener Shyamol Bhoumik and Jatiyo Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad General Secretary Satkari Roy Nilu, among others, were present during the distribution.   




NETRAKONA: Food items were distributed among 193 mentally-disabled students in the district town on Saturday.
With association of Neuro-Developmental Disability Protection Trust, Kamrunnesa Ashraf School for Mentally-Disabled and Autistics organised the distribution programme.
State Minister of Social Welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, distributed the relief items on the school premises in the town.
Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina was in the chair, while Deputy Commissioner Kazi Md Abdur Rahman, Superintend of Police Md Akbar Ali Munshi and District Social Service Deputy Director Alal Uddin Ahmed, among others, spoke on the    occasion.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Food items distributed in three districts
Skill development workshop for journos begins
Three found dead in three districts
Human chain protests tax hike on bidi
Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute
Minor drowns at Bhaluka
Livestock, fishery sectors suffer setback in Laxmipur
14 nabbed with drugs in eight districts


Latest News
Low quality masks bought to supply to WB funded project, RAB raids
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft