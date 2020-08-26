Food items distributed in three districts





RAJSHAHI: Some 500 more helpless families of the district were given food assistances to mitigate their livelihood difficulties being caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRC) Rajahahi Unit has provided the food items at Rajshahi Collegiate School playground on Sunday through maintaining social distancing.

Each of the families was given a food package containing 7.5 kilograms of rice and one kilogram of pulse, edible oil, salt, sugar and suji.

Rajshahi BDRC President City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Vice-president Rejaul Karim, among others, were present during the distribution.

KURIGRAM: More than 200 flood-hit families received food items in Ulipur Upazila of the district.

Jatiyo Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad distributed the food items among the people in Begumganj Union on Saturday.

The flood-hit families on the bank of the Brahmaputra River received 5kg of rice, 2kg of potato, 1kg of lentils, 1 litre soya bean oil and 1kg salt each during this time.

Begumganj Union Parishad Chairman Belal Hossain, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote Convener Shyamol Bhoumik and Jatiyo Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad General Secretary Satkari Roy Nilu, among others, were present during the distribution.









NETRAKONA: Food items were distributed among 193 mentally-disabled students in the district town on Saturday.

With association of Neuro-Developmental Disability Protection Trust, Kamrunnesa Ashraf School for Mentally-Disabled and Autistics organised the distribution programme.

State Minister of Social Welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, distributed the relief items on the school premises in the town.

