Skill development workshop for journos begins





Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment and International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) have jointly organised the workshop.

Minister Imran Ahmed inaugurated the workshop as chief guest while Secretary Dr. Ahmed Manirus Salehin was present as special guest.

Country Coordinator of ICMPD Ikram Hossain, Councillor AM Rifat Shahriar and other trainers also attended the programme.

Amid corona situation, a total of 20 journalists from 12 districts are taking part in the virtual workshop. Laxmipur District Correspondent of The Daily Observer Md. Rabiul Islam Khan has been selected for the workshop.

The sessions of the workshop will be held on August 25, 26, 31 and September 2.















