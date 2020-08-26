Three found dead in three districts





SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: Police recovered an old man's body near a sluice gate at Goala Union in Sapahar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Nurunnabi, 55, was the son of late Ali Mondal of Baad Nischintapur Village in the upazila.

Locals said the old man went out of his house along with a spade on August 23 last, and did not return. Family members searched for him in many places but could not trace him out. On Tuesday morning, locals saw the body in the said area. Being informed, a fire service team recovered the body from the spot.

SHERPUR: Police recovered an old man's decomposed body from a bush of the Kochpolly Kholchanda Hill in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Aminul Islam, 65, was a resident of Nonni Uttarband Abhaypur Village in the upazila.

Family sources said Aminul went out of the house on August 16 last. Since then, he had been missing. In this connection, they lodged a general diary with Nalitabari Police Station (PS) as they could not find him searching everywhere in the area.

On Monday afternoon, locals saw the body in the bush and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Nalitabari PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Basir Ahmed Badal.

GOPALGANJ: Police recovered a schoolgirl's hanging body from her room at Gobindapur Village in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Meem Akhter was a seventh grader at Maulana Abdul Hye Memorial High School, and the daughter of Milon Munshi of the village. Muksudpur PS OC Shaker Mohammad Zubair said family members saw the hanging body in the house about 10am on Sunday and informed police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.















Three persons were found dead in three districts- Naogaon, Sherpur and Gopalganj, in three days.SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: Police recovered an old man's body near a sluice gate at Goala Union in Sapahar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.Deceased Nurunnabi, 55, was the son of late Ali Mondal of Baad Nischintapur Village in the upazila.Locals said the old man went out of his house along with a spade on August 23 last, and did not return. Family members searched for him in many places but could not trace him out. On Tuesday morning, locals saw the body in the said area. Being informed, a fire service team recovered the body from the spot.SHERPUR: Police recovered an old man's decomposed body from a bush of the Kochpolly Kholchanda Hill in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.Deceased Aminul Islam, 65, was a resident of Nonni Uttarband Abhaypur Village in the upazila.Family sources said Aminul went out of the house on August 16 last. Since then, he had been missing. In this connection, they lodged a general diary with Nalitabari Police Station (PS) as they could not find him searching everywhere in the area.On Monday afternoon, locals saw the body in the bush and informed police.Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Nalitabari PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Basir Ahmed Badal.GOPALGANJ: Police recovered a schoolgirl's hanging body from her room at Gobindapur Village in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.Deceased Meem Akhter was a seventh grader at Maulana Abdul Hye Memorial High School, and the daughter of Milon Munshi of the village. Muksudpur PS OC Shaker Mohammad Zubair said family members saw the hanging body in the house about 10am on Sunday and informed police.Police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.