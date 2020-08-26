Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:09 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondents

Three persons were found dead in three districts- Naogaon, Sherpur and Gopalganj, in three days.
SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: Police recovered an old man's body near a sluice gate at Goala Union in Sapahar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Nurunnabi, 55, was the son of late Ali Mondal of Baad Nischintapur Village in the upazila.
Locals said the old man went out of his house along with a spade on August 23 last, and did not return. Family members searched for him in many places but could not trace him out. On Tuesday morning, locals saw the body in the said area. Being informed, a fire service team recovered the body from the spot.
SHERPUR: Police recovered an old man's decomposed body from a bush of the Kochpolly Kholchanda Hill in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
Deceased Aminul Islam, 65, was a resident of Nonni Uttarband Abhaypur Village in the upazila.
Family sources said Aminul went out of the house on August 16 last. Since then, he had been missing. In this connection, they lodged a general diary with Nalitabari Police Station (PS) as they could not find him searching everywhere in the area.
On Monday afternoon, locals saw the body in the bush and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Nalitabari PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Basir Ahmed Badal.
GOPALGANJ: Police recovered a schoolgirl's hanging body from her room at Gobindapur Village in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Meem Akhter was a seventh grader at Maulana Abdul Hye Memorial High School, and the daughter of Milon Munshi of the village. Muksudpur PS OC Shaker Mohammad Zubair said family members saw the hanging body in the house about 10am on Sunday and informed police.
Police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Food items distributed in three districts
Skill development workshop for journos begins
Three found dead in three districts
Human chain protests tax hike on bidi
Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute
Minor drowns at Bhaluka
Livestock, fishery sectors suffer setback in Laxmipur
14 nabbed with drugs in eight districts


Latest News
Low quality masks bought to supply to WB funded project, RAB raids
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft