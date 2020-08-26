|
Human chain protests tax hike on bidi
Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 14
Hundreds of bidi workers formed a human chain in front of the house of Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in Sirajganj on Tuesday, protesting tax hike on bidi.
They also besieged the house for about two hours and submitted a memorandum to the NBR chairman.
Central President of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation MK Bangali, its Executive President Amin Uddin BSc, Central Joint Secretary and Pabna Bidi Majur Union President Herik Hossain, Narayanganj District Bidi Sramik Federation President and Central Publication Secretary Sirazul Islam, Sirajganj District Bidi Sramik Union President Md Amjad Hossain, and its General Secretary Akbar Ali, among others, were present in the programme.