

Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute



Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute arranged a day-long training workshop titled 'Insects and diseases management by using bio-pesticides based technology in fruits and vegetables' for the imams of different mosques at the BARI seminar room on Tuesday. The photo shows BARI DG Dr Md Nazirul Islam addressing the inaugural programme as chief guest. Chief Scientific Officer & Head of the division Dr. Debashish Sarker and BARI Director (Research) Dr. Md. Miaruddin were also present at the programme. photo: observer