BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Aug 25: A minor girl drowned in a pond at Kashar Village under Habirbari Union in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Jannatul Ferdous was the daughter of Jahirul Islam of the village.

Locals said the child was playing beside the pond near their house in the afternoon. At one stage, she fell into the pond and drowned.

Later, family members recovered the body.