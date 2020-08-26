Livestock, fishery sectors suffer setback in Laxmipur





Mainly low-lying areas of the upazilas were flooded by five to six foot water than the normal level triggered by off and full moon.

The tidal water washed away fish worth about Tk 2.70 crore from over 1,000 ponds and enclosures. Besides, cattle and poultry worth about Tk 80 lakh were washed away or died in the tidal water.

Sources said the tide hit for the first time on August 5 during full-moon, and it hit for the second time on August 19 during off-moon.

Low-lying areas like Motirhat, Nasirganj, Kadir Panditerhat, Char Jagabandhu, Matabbarhat, Ludhua Folcon, and Patarirhat in Kamalnagar Upazila, and Balurchar, Sujangram, Janata Bazaar, Munsirhat, Sebagram, Char Algi, Borokheri, Char Gazi, Char Gazaria, Char Mozammel and Telirchar in Ramgati Upazila have gone under water.

Thousands of people lost their fishes and livestock.

Fish farmers like Md Sharif of Char Ramiz, Minar Uddin of Char Alexander, and Ali Azgar and Abul Kashem of Char Abdullah in Ramgati Upazila said they have lost fishes worth lakhs of taka due to the two-time flooding. They could not protect fish resources by setting nets around the ponds and the enclosures.

A fish farmer Sirajul Islam of Char Folcon in Kamalnagar Upazila said taking loans from bank and other sources, he has been cultivating fish commercially for a long time. He lost fishes worth about Tk 20 lakh due to the abnormal tide of the Meghna.

Proprietor of Taj Layer Poultry Farm at Char Lawrence Md Osman said about 5,000 poultries of his farm worth about Tk 28 lakh drowned in the tidal water.

Another Firoz Alam of Char Folcon said, more than 200 poultries of his farm died in the tidal water.

Chairman of Char Folcon Union Parishad (UP) in Kamalnagar Upazila Harunur Rashid and Chairman of Char Algi UP in Ramgati Upazila Zakir Hossain Liton Chowdhury said, as the eroded embankment has not been re-built, so the tidal water easily floods localities in the two upazilas.

They also said different sectors suffered massive damages due to the highest ever increase in tidal water in the last four eras.

They demanded incentives and embankment to save the localities from tidal surge in future.

Ramgati Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md Jasim Uddin said fishes of 693 ponds and enclosures have been washed away, causing loss worth Tk 1.5 crore.

Sources at Kamalnagar Upazila Fisheries Office said fish worth about Tk 1.20 crore of 629 ponds and enclosures have been washed away. The list of the affected fisheries has been sent to the upazila project implementation office.

Kamalnagar Upazila Livestock Extension Officer Dr Kawser-e-Huda said, due to the strong tide, two cows, four goats, 6,756 ducks and 12,217 hens died, causing loss worth about Tk 70 lakh.

He also said the victims' list has been sent to the higher authorities.

On the other hand, sources at Ramgati Upazila Livestock Office said, 12 lambs, 10 buffaloes, 1,140 ducks, and 452 hens died, causing loss worth about Tk 10 lakh.









Ramgati Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Riad Hossen, also the additional in-charge of the office in Kamalnagar Upazila said the lists of the victims have been sent to the higher authorities through departments concerned.

If allocations are granted, the victims will get the assistances, he added.



