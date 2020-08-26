14 nabbed with drugs in eight districts





BARGUNA: A team of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) in the district arrested a woman along with six kilograms of hemp from Launch Ghat area under Kakchira Union in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Arrested Taslima, 40, is the wife of Sogir Hossen Dalal of the area.

District DNC Sub-Inspector (SI) Zakir Hossen said, on a tip-off, they raided the said area and arrested the woman along with the hemp. Sensing presence of the team, her husband fled the scene.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed in this connection with Patharghata Police Station (PS), the SI added.

HABIGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) along with 300 yaba tablets, one knife and cash Tk 2,500 from Boro Bazaar area in Baniachong Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Arrested Mahmud Hossen Khan Mamun is the president of upazila BCL and son of Amzad Hossen Khan Nanu Master of Purba Topkhana area in the upazila.

Additional Police Super (ASP) of Habiganj Sheikh Mohammad Selim confirmed the incident and said the arrestee was being interrogated at the DB office.

JOYPURHAT: Police arrested four men along with 123 bottles of phensedyl from Ratanpur Dogra Village under Dharanji Union in Panchbibi Upazila on Monday night.

The detained persons are: Russell Ronny, 22, Biplob Hossen, 21, Sirajul Islam, 22, and Aslam Ali, 21, of Doghra Village in the upazila.

On information about selling phensedyl in the village, police raided there and arrested them along with the contraband syrup.

BRAHMANBARIA: Police detained a woman along with hemp from Akhaura Railway Station in the district on Monday morning.

The arrested person is Taslima Akter, 30, a resident of Kashinagar Village in Bijoynagar Upazila.

Railway police detained Taslima with 0.5kg of hemp in the morning when she was getting on the Dhaka-bound Upakul Express train.

COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two Rohingya men with 13 lakh yaba tablets from a trawler in the Bay of Bengal of the district.

Ashiq Billah, director of RAB legal and media wing, confirmed the matter in a press release on Monday noon.

Detained men, Myanmar nationalists, were under close observation of detectives for last couple of days, said RAB-15 In-Charge Azim Ahmed.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of RAB arrested three persons with phensedyl in Raiganj Upazila on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Ansiur Rahman, 26, Emdadul Haque Milon, 26, and Shofiqul Islam, 31, residents of the upazila.

RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, the elite force members conducted a drive in Dhangara area early in the morning and arrested them with 47 bottle of phensedyl.

Additional Superintend of Police Md Abul Kashem confirmed the incident adding that, a case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Raiganj PS in this connection.

LAXMIPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police detained a listed drug peddler with 1,100 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Detained Jahangir Alam, 20, a resident of Uttar Majupur Village in the district town, is an accused in five cases.

District DB Police OC AKM Fazlul Haque said on information, police conducted a drive in Dakkshin Makardwaj area and detained Jahangir with yaba tablets.

He was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB arrested a man with four bottles of foreign wine from Morag Mohal area in Sadar Upazila of the the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Md Farid Mia, 55, son of late Abdul Monnas, a resident of Patdha Kathalia Village.

RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Assistant Director ASP Mohammad Akkas Ali said RAB members conducted a drive in Morag Mohal at night, and arrested him with foreign wine.





















