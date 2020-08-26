

Coastal tide brings salty water destroying farmers’ dreams

The devastating tide has hit the upazila for the last four days, from Thursday to Sunday. It damaged more that 300 ha of Aman and Aush croplands completely, according to unofficial field sources.

In addition, thousands of hectares of lands have turned uncultivable because of salty water. Thousands of farmers have lost their dreams.

In this situation, anger has been developed among farmers for not getting any advice and assistance from local Upazila Agriculture Office.

According to Agriculture Office, 110 ha of Aman, 30 ha of Aush, 50 ha of Aman seedbeds and 80 ha of vegetable fields have been destroyed.

A number of farmers of Char Mariam area of Dasherhat Village of Hazirhat Union under the upazila Alauddin, Joynal, Shamsu and Mizan said, 300 ha of Aman croplands in Char Mariam has been watered. They added their all crops got destroyed. They complained no agriculture officer gave them any advice.

"If the government does not do something for us, we'll just die with our family members," they said in a voice.

Farmers like Khokan, Karim, Ibrahim, Emran and Sona Mia of Upazila's Sonarchar and Kawertek areas said, they cannot cultivate their lands. They reported there is more than two-foot tidal water on isles of their lands.

A visit found Char Mariam Beel and Sonarchar Beel of Dasherhat, and Dhan Kheter Beel of Charjatin Village in Hazirhat Union under tidal water.

Besides, Aman croplands in Kawertek and Purbo Andir Parh of Monpura Union and Alamnagar and Masterhat of Uttar Sakuchia Union and Dakkhin Sakuchia Union's Char Goalia Village have sunk in the tidal water.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Akash Boiragi said, in the last four-day tidal water, crops of 270 ha of Aman and Aush have been damaged. He added that government allocation was not received. If is available, the farmers will get it, he continued.

But he skipped when asked why farmers are not given any advice or assistance from the Upazila Agriculture Office.















