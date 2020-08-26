Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:08 AM
latest
Home Countryside

300 Hectare Croplands Flooded At Monpura

Coastal tide brings salty water destroying farmers’ dreams

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Abdullah Patwari Jewel

Coastal tide brings salty water destroying farmers’ dreams

Coastal tide brings salty water destroying farmers’ dreams

MONPURA, BHOLA, Aug 25: In a four-day tidal surge, thousands of hectares (ha) of Aman and Aush croplands in the coastal Upazila Monpura of the district have gone under salty water.
The devastating tide has hit the upazila for the last four days, from Thursday to Sunday. It damaged  more that 300 ha of Aman and Aush croplands completely, according to unofficial field sources.
In addition, thousands of hectares of lands have turned uncultivable because of salty water. Thousands of farmers have lost their dreams.
 In this situation, anger has been developed among farmers for not getting any advice and assistance from local Upazila Agriculture Office.
According to Agriculture Office, 110 ha of Aman, 30 ha of Aush, 50 ha of Aman seedbeds and 80 ha of vegetable fields have been destroyed.
A number of farmers of Char Mariam area of Dasherhat Village of Hazirhat Union under the upazila Alauddin, Joynal, Shamsu and Mizan said, 300 ha of Aman croplands in Char Mariam has been watered. They added their all crops got destroyed. They complained no agriculture officer gave them any advice.
"If the government does not do something for us, we'll just die with our family members," they said in a voice.
Farmers like Khokan, Karim, Ibrahim, Emran and Sona Mia of Upazila's Sonarchar and Kawertek areas said, they cannot cultivate their lands. They reported there is more than two-foot tidal water on isles of their lands.
A visit found Char Mariam Beel and Sonarchar Beel of Dasherhat, and Dhan Kheter Beel of Charjatin Village in Hazirhat Union under tidal water.
Besides, Aman croplands in Kawertek and Purbo Andir Parh of Monpura Union and Alamnagar and Masterhat of Uttar Sakuchia Union and Dakkhin Sakuchia Union's Char Goalia Village have sunk in the tidal water.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Akash Boiragi said, in the last four-day tidal water, crops of 270 ha of Aman and Aush have been damaged. He added that government allocation was not received. If is available,  the farmers will get it, he continued.
But he skipped when asked why farmers are not given any advice or assistance from the Upazila Agriculture Office.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Food items distributed in three districts
Skill development workshop for journos begins
Three found dead in three districts
Human chain protests tax hike on bidi
Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute
Minor drowns at Bhaluka
Livestock, fishery sectors suffer setback in Laxmipur
14 nabbed with drugs in eight districts


Latest News
Low quality masks bought to supply to WB funded project, RAB raids
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft