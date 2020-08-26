US embassy gives C-19 response equipment to DMP





DMP Deputy Commissioner of the Diplomatic Security Division (DSD) Mohammad Ashraful Islam received the PPE on behalf of DMP on Sunday for distribution among the members of DSD.

The item was given as part of continued U.S. support for Bangladesh's COVID-19 response efforts. This is the seventh in a series of planned PPE distributions from the United States to Bangladesh.



To date, the United States, through the Departments of State, Defense, and Agriculture, USAID, and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, has provided more than $56.5 million in aid to combat COVID-19 in Bangladesh.

The US Embassy Dhaka-donated includes 1,000 KN95 masks, 2,000 washable face masks, 800 250-milliliter bottles of hand sanitizer, and 1,400 face shields, all of which the United States purchased locally from Bangladeshi companies.

An equal number of PPE also will be donated for distribution to the Armed Police Battalion -1 (APBn) and the Immigration Police Unit.



This PPE donation helps ensure police personnel remain protected in their high-risk role as first responders to safeguard the communities and the people living in Bangladesh.

US Embassy Dhaka is providing assistance to organizations throughout Bangladesh, building on more than $1 billion in health assistance delivered to Bangladesh over the past 20 years. This funding emphasizes the long-term U.S. commitment to helping ensure access for all people in Bangladesh to quality, lifesaving healthcare.











This donation is in addition to previous donations from the U.S. Embassy, including recent contributions to Bangladesh Customs Department officials, Kamalapur Railway General Hospital, USAID's food security programs, Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh Police Headquarters, Bangladesh's Fire Service and Civil Defence, and Bangladesh Prison corrections officers and staff working at the various institutions across the country.



