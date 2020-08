West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL) held an online discussion marking the National Mourning Day and 21 August Grenade Attack Day.

The authority arranged the virtual programme through a Zoom meeting at 5:00pm on Tuesday, says a press release.

Member of University Grants Commission Dr Md Alamgir addressed the function as chief guest while WZPDCL managing director Md Shafiq Uddin spoke as special guest.