Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:08 AM
latest
Home Business

Delta set to furlough over 1,900 pilots in October

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

CHICAGO, Aug 25: Delta Air Lines is set to furlough 1,941 pilots in October, the carrier said in a memo to employees on Monday that noted the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and plunging air travel demand.
US airlines have warned they will need to furlough tens of thousands of workers once $25 billion in US government stimulus funds run out in September. The aid, which covered employees' pay, was meant to help them weather the pandemic and preserve jobs until a recovery, but travel remains depressed.
"We are six months into this pandemic and only 25per cent of our revenues have been recovered. Unfortunately, we see few catalysts over the next six months to meaningful change this trajectory," Delta's head of flight operations John Laughter said in the memo. He said the airline is "simply overstaffed."
Atlanta-based Delta had originally estimated a surplus of 2,558 pilots but reduced the number of involuntary furloughs following early retirement and voluntary departure programs, a spokeswoman said.
But there were still roughly 11,200 active pilots on Delta's roster, Laughter said, with only about 9,450 needed for the summer 2021 schedule, which the carrier expects will be the peak flying period for the next 12-18 months.
The Air Line Pilots Association, which represents Delta's pilots, said it was "extremely disappointed" in the decision.
Pilots are the only unionized work group at Delta, which last month said furloughs could be avoided if pilots agreed to a 15per cent cut to minimum pay.
US airline unions, however, have been reluctant to negotiate pay cuts, having only recently recouped wages lost after the 2001 Sept. 11 attacks and a string of bankruptcies and mergers that followed.
Peers such as American Airlines (AAL.O) have said they are trying to keep as many pilots as possible on board due to the costly and timely training required to bring them back in a recovery.
Airlines and unions have been lobbying Washington to extend another $25 billion in aid to protect jobs through March, but talks are at a standstill.
Delta also announced on Monday the retirement of Chief Operating Officer Gil West, who helped lead the integration of Delta and Northwest after joining the company in 2008.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia blocks Chinese firm’s bid to buy major dairy company
Delta set to furlough over 1,900 pilots in October
Qantas to axe 2,500 more jobs
RBI calls for wide-ranging reforms for sustainable growth
US, China reaffirm commitment to Phase 1 trade deal
France to guarantee 3b euros in quasi-equity loans for SMEs
IBBL Rangpur Zone holds business confce
Exim Bank declares 10pc cash dividend


Latest News
Low quality masks bought to supply to WB funded project, RAB raids
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft