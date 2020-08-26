France to guarantee 3b euros in quasi-equity loans for SMEs





PARIS, Aug 25: The French government aims to guarantee 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in quasi-equity long-term loans to bolster the balance sheets of struggling small- and mid-sized firms, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a newspaper interview. French firms' debt burdens were at record levels even before the coronavirus outbreak and many have increased borrowing to keep operations running as cashflow dwindled during the crisis.The state has already offered to guarantee up to 300 billion euros in bank loans, but the sorry state of balance sheets at some smaller businesses has led to calls from the central bank and economists for support in the form of equity to stave off a wave of bankruptcies.Le Maire told Les Echos business newspaper the state would guarantee 3 billion euros of loans to SMEs with a minimum duration of seven years, helping them to raise 10-15 billion euros. -Reuters