IBBL Rangpur Zone holds business confce

Rangpur Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a virtual business development conference on Monday. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the Bank addressed the conference as chief guest, says a press release.

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia and AAM Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors of the bank addressed the conference as special guest.

Presided over by Mir Rahmat Ullah, Head of Rangpur Zone of the bank the conference was also addressed by Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin and G.M. Mohd. Other high officials are also attended the conference.





