

Exim Bank declares 10pc cash dividend

The AGM also approved the financial statement for the year ended 31 December 2019 after a gross discussion of the audited balance sheet and profit lose account, says a press release.

Members of the Board of Directors of the Bank Mohammad Abdullah, Mrs. Nasreen Islam, Md. Nurul Amin, Anjan Kumar Saha, and Major Khandaker Nurul Afsar (Retd) participated at the AGM among others.

Chairman of the Board Audit Committee Ranjan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah, Directors and other high officials are also present in this virtual meeting.

The bank's managing director and CEO Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah answered appropriately to the various questions of the shareholders. He also thanked to the shareholders for cooperating with every activity of the bank.























