BANKING EVENTS

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020
Brain Station 23 COO and Partner MJ Ferdous and Modhumoti Bank DMD and COO Shahnawaj Chowdhury signing a deal to develop the bank's new digital banking platform 'GO SMART' apps at the head office of the bank in Dhaka recently. Under the deal Modhumoti Bank Limited, the forth generation will diversify its digital banking services with the technical assistance of Brain Station 23 Limited, the country's one of the leading and promising homegrown software development and digital services provider company. The event was attended by the Bank's DMD and COO Shahnawaj Chowdhury and FVP and Head of Operations Division R.M.Shuvo Rahman and Brain Station 23's COO and Partner MJ Ferdous and Business Development Manager MD Safiul Islam Khan.     photo: Bank





South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Chairman S. M. Amzad Hossain along with Vice- Chairman and Khulna City Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khalek, Director Begum Sufia Amjad, Independent Director Dr. Syed Hafizur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO Tariqul Islam Chowdhury, inaugurates the 'Mujib Corner' by cutting ribbon to mark the birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahmanat at the bank's Katakhali Branch, Bagerhat recently under the programmes of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB).     photo: Bank


