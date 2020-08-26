Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:07 AM
latest
Home Business

Global tourism lost $320b in 5 months from virus: UN

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 25: The tourism global industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, with $320 billion lost in exports in the first five months of the year and more than 120 million jobs at risk, the UN chief said Tuesday.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a policy briefing and video address that tourism is the third-largest export sector of the global economy, behind fuels and chemicals, and in 2019 it accounted for 7 percent of global trade.
"It employs one in every 10 people on Earth and provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions more," he said.
In addition to boosting economies, "it allows people to experience some of the world's cultural and natural riches and brings people closer to each other, highlighting our common humanity," he said.
But the UN chief said that in the first five months of 2020, because of the pandemic, international tourist arrivals decreased by more than half and earnings plummeted.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia blocks Chinese firm’s bid to buy major dairy company
Delta set to furlough over 1,900 pilots in October
Qantas to axe 2,500 more jobs
RBI calls for wide-ranging reforms for sustainable growth
US, China reaffirm commitment to Phase 1 trade deal
France to guarantee 3b euros in quasi-equity loans for SMEs
IBBL Rangpur Zone holds business confce
Exim Bank declares 10pc cash dividend


Latest News
Low quality masks bought to supply to WB funded project, RAB raids
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft