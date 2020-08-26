bKash customers can now reset PIN on their own





bKash has brought this service with latest technology to ensure maximum security of the customers' bKash account as well as to empower them more.

By clicking on the link-https://www.bkash.com/pin-reset, customers can find out how to reset their PIN step by step, says a press release.

Personal Identification Number (PIN) is the most important requirement for completing any bKash transaction. Security of bKash account depends on keeping the PIN number confidential.

For bKash users, the PIN is set by the customers and only the user knows his/her PIN. This means, once the PIN is set, it is automatically secured and no one can get the PIN from the automated system. In case of forgetting PIN, there is no chance for the customer as well as anybody else to know the previous PIN.

If PIN is forgotten, bKash gives a customer the opportunity to reset it by generating a temporary PIN. Usually, customers get temporary PIN upon new PIN reset request by providing required information via the customer care number 16247, live chat option on bKash Facebook page and email communication.

bKash has introduced this service which will allow the users to verify their own account and reset their PIN through USSD channel *247#. Customerneeds to choose option number 9 after dialing USSD code *247# to start the PIN Reset process.

Customers can know the further details on the process of setting PIN contacting bkash customer care services or visit its websites.





























