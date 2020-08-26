Video
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020
Huawei BD donates relief goods for flood-hit people

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020
Business Desk

Huawei Technologies Bangladesh Limited (Huawei BD), a localized international company, donated relief goods for flood affected people of Khaliajuri in Netrokona district on Sunday.
The relief goods were symbolically handed over to Khaliajuri UNO AHM Ariful Islam after an online meeting organized to discuss the situation with all the relevant stakeholders, according to a press release.
Posts and Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar was present at the handover ceremony as the chief guest.
Huawei BD CEO Zhang Zhengjun made the welcome speech at the event attended by Deputy Secretary Shebastin Rema, Huawei BD CTO Jerry Wangshiwu and other staff of the company.
Mustafa Jabbar, Minister, Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications and Information Technology, said,
 "I want to thank Huawei since it has taken the initiative to help the most deserving people of the country, and it proves that Huawei has a good intention to provide not only the technology but also supporting the humanity of this area," the press release quoted Mustafa Jabbar as saying on the occasion.
I congratulate Huawei authorities and appreciate the whole effort Huawei has put, and I hope it will continue in the future."
Expressing gratitudes to the Huawei BD, AHM Ariful Islam said informed that last year Khaliajuri upazilla was affected by flood and Huawei Technologies had delivered around 2,000 units of dried foods, also current year Huawei sent 2,000 units of dried food and 2,000 facemasks, these are very necessary at this moment.
Huawei BD is scheduled to distribute a variety of dry foods among families in Khaliajuri today (Wednesday, August 26).


