Documents exchanging after signing an agreement



























Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) Secretary Syed Ashfaquzzaman and HSBC Senior Relationship Manager Jishan Shamsad exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of Petrobangla Chairman A B M Abdul Fattah, HSBC Chief Executive Officer Md. Mahbub ur Rahman, Directors and other high officials of both organisation at a ceremony held at Petrobangla's board room at Kawran Bazar in the city on Tuesday. It is loan agreement with a view to ensure payment of bill for imported LNG in due time titled 'Clean Import Loan (CIL) in United States Dollar (USD)' between Petrobangla and HSBC.