

ICMAB handing over a bouquet to BSEC



ICMAB (Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond handing over a bouquet to BSEC (Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission) Chairman Prof. Dr. Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam (3rd from right) at the latter's office on Monday. The ICMAB delegation discussed matters relating to professional interest with BSEC Chairman. Among others Vice Presidents Abu Bakar Siddique and Md. Mamunur Rashid, Secretary Md. Munirul Islam and Past President and Present Council Member Abdul Aziz were present.