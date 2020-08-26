Saudi Aramco may pull out of India refinery project





The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new team that will "assess existing assets" and boost access to "growth markets," it said Sunday in a statement. He will report to the CEO Amin Nasser and start in his new role on September 13.

Aramco is adjusting to weaker energy prices as the Covid-19 pandemic hammers the global economy, with Brent crude having fallen 32per cent this year to around $45 a barrel. The company is slashing investment so it can fulfill its pledge to pay a dividend of $75 billion in 2020 even while piling on debt. Most of the payout goes to the government, which faces a major revenue squeeze. -Bloomberg

























