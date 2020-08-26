Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:06 AM
latest
Home Business

Pandemic may fire up Japan’s inflation

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Pandemic may fire up Japan’s inflation

Pandemic may fire up Japan’s inflation

TOKYO, Aug 25: The coronavirus shock is boosting the amount of money flowing into Japan's economy and may fire up inflation, achieving what years of ultra-loose monetary policy failed to do, the central bank's former top economist, Hideo Hayakawa, said on Tuesday.
The Bank of Japan has been printing money aggressively for years as part of a policy of quantitative easing, hoping to spur consumption in the world's third biggest economy and reach an elusive inflation target of 2per cent.
But most of the money piled up in financial institutions' reserves instead of spreading out across the economy, as risk-averse Japanese firms stayed wary of boosting spending.
After COVID-19 struck, however, the money printed by the BOJ is trickling down to households and companies, as the government ramps up spending and commercial banks boost lending to cash-strapped firms, said Hayakawa.
"Money is flowing into companies and households, leading to a surge in savings," Hayakawa, whose views are closely tracked by incumbent policymakers, told Reuters. "Consumption could boom once the pandemic subsides, pushing up growth and inflation."
Even if that scenario is not reached for years, policymakers should not assume that persistent deflation will cap bond yields, allowing Japan to run a huge fiscal deficit at low cost forever, he said.
"There's a strong belief among Japanese policymakers that prices will never perk up, and so it's okay to keep running a huge fiscal deficit," said Hayakawa, who is now a senior fellow at the Tokyo Foundation for Policy Research.
"But you never know how COVID-19 could affect prices. The biggest fear for the BOJ is a steady rise in inflation," he said, adding that such an increase would force the bank to consider whittling down stimulus without sparking an unwelcome spike in yields.
Bank lending has hit a record high in recent months as companies hoarded cash to tide over the sweeping impact of the pandemic.




Deposits also rose to a record 786 trillion yen ($7.4 trillion) in June and surged 8.3per cent in July from a year earlier, as households saved some of the cash doled out by the government in its steps to cushion the disease blow.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia blocks Chinese firm’s bid to buy major dairy company
Delta set to furlough over 1,900 pilots in October
Qantas to axe 2,500 more jobs
RBI calls for wide-ranging reforms for sustainable growth
US, China reaffirm commitment to Phase 1 trade deal
France to guarantee 3b euros in quasi-equity loans for SMEs
IBBL Rangpur Zone holds business confce
Exim Bank declares 10pc cash dividend


Latest News
Low quality masks bought to supply to WB funded project, RAB raids
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft