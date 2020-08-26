Video
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:06 AM
Home Business

Imran asks Chinese entrepreneurs to set up offices in Pak

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25: Emphasising the need for more cooperation between China and Pakistan in all fields, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday asked Chinese entrepreneurs to establish their regional offices in Pakistan.
"Chinese business houses should establish their regional offices in Pakistan," the prime minister said while chairing a meeting with a delegation of 10 leading Chinese companies undertaking business ventures in critical sectors, including energy, communication, agriculture, science and technology, financial sector and industry.
The prime minister, while welcoming the representatives of leading Chinese companies, stated that Pakistan accorded great importance to strengthening its relations with China.
He reiterated that Pakistan and China have shared destiny. "Strengthening of business-to-business ties of the people of the two countries is a foremost priority," he added.
Prime Minister Khan assured the Chinese investors that his government would accord highest priority to provision of every possible facilitation to Chinese investors.
The delegation comprised representatives of Power Construction Corporation of China (Power China), China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), China Gezhouba (Group) Pakistan, China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Company Ltd, China Railway Group Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Machinery Engineering Corporation and China Mobile Pakistan Limited.
Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Yao Jing and Haier CEO Javed Afridi were also present.
Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, chairman of the Board of Investment Atif R. Bokhari, Chairman of the CPEC Authority retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa also attended the meeting.    -Dawn


