Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:06 AM
Trade talks, virus treatment help markets post fresh gains

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

HONG KONG, Aug 25: Asian and European markets mostly rose Tuesday with investors taking reassurance from news that China and the US had agreed to press on with their trade pact, while hopes for a virus treatment provided extra support.
The gains followed yet another record day on Wall Street as coronavirus cases appear to be slowing in the United States, but also as Europe sees a worrying surge and as Hong Kong researchers identified what they said was the first confirmed case of reinfection.
China and the US provided dealers with some much-needed cheer after announcing top representatives had held phone talks on their trade agreement signed in January.
There had been concerns about the future of the deal as the countries' relationship grows increasingly fraught over issues including Hong Kong, the virus, Huawei and TikTok.
But on Tuesday, the commerce ministry said Vice Premier Liu He spoke to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and both sides "agreed to create conditions and atmosphere to continue to push forward the implementation of the phase-one of the China-US economic and trade agreement".
The US side added in a separate statement that the two had discussed steps China had agreed to address in the agreement, including intellectual property and forced technology transfer.    -AFP


