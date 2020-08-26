Stocks edge up amid volatile trade





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE moved up by 19.13 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 4,781. Two other indices also edged higher as the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, moved up 14.80 points to finish at 1,660 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced by 9.50 points to close at 1,113.

Turnover rose by 7.82 per cent to Tk 7.86 billion on DSE from the previous day's amount.

Losers outnumbered the gainers, as out of 357 issues traded, 172 closed lower, 137 ended higher while 48 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

A total number of 167,417 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 272.08 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap on the premier bourse rose to Tk 3,631 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 3,611 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advanced 58 points to close at 13,646 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gaining 40 points to finish at 8,249.

Of the issues traded, 111 gained, 111 declined and 46 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 11.38 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 248 million.





















Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Tuesday as investors resumed picking up some prospective script.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE moved up by 19.13 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 4,781. Two other indices also edged higher as the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, moved up 14.80 points to finish at 1,660 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced by 9.50 points to close at 1,113.Turnover rose by 7.82 per cent to Tk 7.86 billion on DSE from the previous day's amount.Losers outnumbered the gainers, as out of 357 issues traded, 172 closed lower, 137 ended higher while 48 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.A total number of 167,417 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 272.08 million shares and mutual fund units.The market-cap on the premier bourse rose to Tk 3,631 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 3,611 billion in the previous session.The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advanced 58 points to close at 13,646 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gaining 40 points to finish at 8,249.Of the issues traded, 111 gained, 111 declined and 46 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 11.38 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 248 million.