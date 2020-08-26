Banks cutting operational costs keeping staffers intact





Reducing office spaces and cutting additional expenses were better than salary cuts and job cuts amid the pandemic, says Sayed Mahbubur Rahman, former chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB).

He said Mutual Trust Bank has decided to relocate its branch office from Gulshan Link Road to a smaller spaced low-cost area for the purpose. The relocation will save around Tk5 crore annually, he said.

Besides, the Bank is relocating other branches, reducing office building rents, conducting online training workshops, paperless office work, increasing technology-based activities and increasing the number of its officials to work from home, according to the bank source.

"We have decided to release 15,000 to 20,000 square feet of space this year and reduce cost by at least 50 percent," said Sayed Mahbubur Rahman, also the managing director of Mutual Trust Bank. "It was not good to cut salary and axe jobs amid the pandemic. We are reducing additional expenses," he said.

Similarly, Prime Bank has decided to release 25,000 to 30,000 square feet of space in few months. The Bank has requested office building owners to reduce rents by at least 25 to 30 percent.

Talking to Daily Observer, Prime Bank managing director Rahel Ahmed said they have already started digital activities, which had gained momentum during the crisis period.

"Most of our programmes are now organized virtually and many officials are now working from home," he said. "Our aim is to reduce operational costs by 15 to 20 percent this year," said Rahel Ahmed. If the bank cut staffs' salary amid the pandemic, banking activities would be hampered as the staffers would be discouraged to work actively, he pointed out.

Fourth generation NRB commercial bank has already reduced a good portion of additional expenses. The bank has reduced the cost of deposits and its overhead expenditure. The bank has also reduced its office rents by at least 10 to 15 percent.

"We have already reduced our cost of deposits, as it now stands at 5.42 percent, which was 6.45 percent previously," said its Chairman Parvez Tamal. The bank has also reduced extra benefits to officials. However, it has not cut salary, he further said.

Most other banks are relocating their branches, reducing office building rents and resorting to other cost saving ways.

Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Salehuddin Ahmed said job termination and salary cut were not logical in any way. It would disappoint other staff. The decisions amid coronavirus would give wrong signals to other sectors, Salehuddin Ahmed said.

However, five private commercial banks in the country have already implemented salary cuts. One Bank on July 9 announced pay cuts for their officers. Earlier, Al Arafah Islami Bank, Exim Bank, City Bank, and AB Bank cut salaries of their staff.

Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) issued a 13- point recommendation earlier to private banks that included highest 15 percent salary cut.



















