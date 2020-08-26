11 banks’ provision shortfall rises to 10,177cr





As per the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data released on Monday, provision shortfalls of the banks increased to Tk 10,177.48 crore at the end of June this year from Tk 8,632 crore at the end of March this year.

Despite a Bangladesh Bank (BB) downgrading loans till September this year, the banks' financial ability to keep provision against existing classified loans has decreased, resulting in their increased provision shortfalls.

The banks which suffered provision shortfalls are: Agrani Bank, BASIC Bank, National Bank, AB Bank, Rupali Bank, Sonali Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Mutual Trust Bank (MTB), Dhaka Bank, Social Islami Bank and Trust Bank.

Of the banks, provision shortfalls of six banks declined in the April-June quarter against their provision shortfalls in the January-March quarter this year.

Though Agrani Bank suffered the shortfall, it dropped by Tk 265 crore to Tk 884.71 crore at the end of June from Tk 1,150.46 crore at the end of March. Provision shortfall of Sonali Bank declined by Tk 470 crore to fall to Tk 892.65 crore from Tk 1,362.54 crore.

Bangladesh Commerce Bank's provision shortfall eased by Tk 4 crore to Tk 564.61 crore from Tk 570 crore. MTB's shortfall dropped by Tk 36 crore to Tk 244.02 crore at the end of June against Tk 280 crore at the end of March this year.

Social Islami Bank's provision shortfall dropped by Tk 61 crore to Tk 198 crore from Tk 259 crore. Trust Bank managed to bring down its provision shortfall by Tk 56 crore to Tk 41.76 crore from Tk 98 crore.

Provision shortfalls of BASIC Bank, National Bank, AB Bank, Rupali Bank and Dhaka Bank increased in the June-end quarter. National Bank witnessed the highest increase in provision shortfall as the figure increased by Tk 1,210 crore to Tk 1,696.87 crore from Tk 487 crore.

BASIC's provision shortfall rose by Tk 580 crore to Tk 3,314.17 crore from Tk 2,734 crore. AB Bank's shortfall rose by Tk 353 crore to Tk 1,214.83 crore from Tk 680 crore.

Provision shortfall of Rupali Bank increased by Tk 126 crore to Tk 920.5 crore at the end of June this year from Tk 795 crore three months ago. In the April-June quarter, Dhaka Bank's shortfall increased by Tk 21 crore to Tk 203.36 crore from Tk 182 crore.

The country's banking sector, which has been going through various pressures due to lack of good governance and high amount of defaulted loans, witnessed unprecedented fall in loan recovery with majority of the loans becoming irregular.

Bankers said that the financial strength of the banks had fallen into a deeper crisis after the outbreak of coronavirus. Now the pressure is increasing owing to the economic fallout created by the pandemic and may last even after the current year, they said.



























Provision shortfalls in eleven banks increased by 17.9 per cent or Tk 1,545.48 crore in April-June quarter amid deterioration in their financial health due to poor loan recovery after the outbreak of coronavirus in March this year.As per the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data released on Monday, provision shortfalls of the banks increased to Tk 10,177.48 crore at the end of June this year from Tk 8,632 crore at the end of March this year.Despite a Bangladesh Bank (BB) downgrading loans till September this year, the banks' financial ability to keep provision against existing classified loans has decreased, resulting in their increased provision shortfalls.The banks which suffered provision shortfalls are: Agrani Bank, BASIC Bank, National Bank, AB Bank, Rupali Bank, Sonali Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Mutual Trust Bank (MTB), Dhaka Bank, Social Islami Bank and Trust Bank.Of the banks, provision shortfalls of six banks declined in the April-June quarter against their provision shortfalls in the January-March quarter this year.Though Agrani Bank suffered the shortfall, it dropped by Tk 265 crore to Tk 884.71 crore at the end of June from Tk 1,150.46 crore at the end of March. Provision shortfall of Sonali Bank declined by Tk 470 crore to fall to Tk 892.65 crore from Tk 1,362.54 crore.Bangladesh Commerce Bank's provision shortfall eased by Tk 4 crore to Tk 564.61 crore from Tk 570 crore. MTB's shortfall dropped by Tk 36 crore to Tk 244.02 crore at the end of June against Tk 280 crore at the end of March this year.Social Islami Bank's provision shortfall dropped by Tk 61 crore to Tk 198 crore from Tk 259 crore. Trust Bank managed to bring down its provision shortfall by Tk 56 crore to Tk 41.76 crore from Tk 98 crore.Provision shortfalls of BASIC Bank, National Bank, AB Bank, Rupali Bank and Dhaka Bank increased in the June-end quarter. National Bank witnessed the highest increase in provision shortfall as the figure increased by Tk 1,210 crore to Tk 1,696.87 crore from Tk 487 crore.BASIC's provision shortfall rose by Tk 580 crore to Tk 3,314.17 crore from Tk 2,734 crore. AB Bank's shortfall rose by Tk 353 crore to Tk 1,214.83 crore from Tk 680 crore.Provision shortfall of Rupali Bank increased by Tk 126 crore to Tk 920.5 crore at the end of June this year from Tk 795 crore three months ago. In the April-June quarter, Dhaka Bank's shortfall increased by Tk 21 crore to Tk 203.36 crore from Tk 182 crore.The country's banking sector, which has been going through various pressures due to lack of good governance and high amount of defaulted loans, witnessed unprecedented fall in loan recovery with majority of the loans becoming irregular.Bankers said that the financial strength of the banks had fallen into a deeper crisis after the outbreak of coronavirus. Now the pressure is increasing owing to the economic fallout created by the pandemic and may last even after the current year, they said.