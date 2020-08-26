Indian traders want bilateral trade thru N’ganj port





They were speaking at an online meeting attended Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman on Monday.

In response Salman F Rahman praised the idea and promised to take up the issues with respective authorities. He also advised India to improve its railway infrastructure so that train can be used to ferry goods between two countries.

At the online meeting with top Indian business executives in Bangladesh hosted by High Commission of India salman also said: "If connectivity takes place, economic activity grows. It is not the question of competing with each other; it's about being complementary to each other,"

"And, it is more so in the case of India because of the historical relationship between two countries."

The outgoing Indian High Commissioner, Riva Ganguly Das, has raised a number of issues on behalf of Indian businessmen and business executives, including non-tariff barriers in trade between two countries, customs complications, CC limits on two-wheelers and three-wheelers being imported from India, long-term business visa for Indian citizens, etc.

Individually, Indian executives also raised some issues including some banks not respecting or procrastinating on letters of credits.

The Bangladesh PM's adviser assured the Indian envoy and business executives to take up these issues with respective government agencies and ministries.

In response to one businessman's complaint that he faces difficulties in remitting his dividends to his parent company back in India, Salman F Rahman acknowledged that there may be some sporadic cases.

"But Bangladesh has implemented necessary liberalization needed at this stage," he added. Since currencies of the two countries are not convertible, some complications are still there, he conceded.

"In the early years, we did not have a large foreign currency reserve, which would complicate this. But since the prime minister has taken over, our foreign reserve has grown to become very large. We are now very comfortable allowing foreign businesses to seamlessly remit their dividend to their parent companies."

Bangladesh and India have made tremendous development on connectivity between two countries, but it has not been publicized to the extent it should have been, Salman said.

"Bangladesh and India do not only share brotherly or friendly relations enjoyed by other countries, it's much deeper, especially because of the role India played in the creation of Bangladesh," he said.

Hosted by the outgoing Indian High Commissioner, Riva Ganguly Das, the event was attended by more than a dozen top executives from Indian brands.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Sirazul Islam also spoke at the online discussion as a special guest.

Sirajul Islam, BIDA's executive chairman, said his agency was working to ensure seamless experience for Indian investors and businessmen.

















Indian business executives suggested that Bangladesh should also open its Naraynganj river port to import and exports goods to and from India through India's Paradip and Halda ports.They were speaking at an online meeting attended Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman on Monday.In response Salman F Rahman praised the idea and promised to take up the issues with respective authorities. He also advised India to improve its railway infrastructure so that train can be used to ferry goods between two countries.At the online meeting with top Indian business executives in Bangladesh hosted by High Commission of India salman also said: "If connectivity takes place, economic activity grows. It is not the question of competing with each other; it's about being complementary to each other,""And, it is more so in the case of India because of the historical relationship between two countries."The outgoing Indian High Commissioner, Riva Ganguly Das, has raised a number of issues on behalf of Indian businessmen and business executives, including non-tariff barriers in trade between two countries, customs complications, CC limits on two-wheelers and three-wheelers being imported from India, long-term business visa for Indian citizens, etc.Individually, Indian executives also raised some issues including some banks not respecting or procrastinating on letters of credits.The Bangladesh PM's adviser assured the Indian envoy and business executives to take up these issues with respective government agencies and ministries.In response to one businessman's complaint that he faces difficulties in remitting his dividends to his parent company back in India, Salman F Rahman acknowledged that there may be some sporadic cases."But Bangladesh has implemented necessary liberalization needed at this stage," he added. Since currencies of the two countries are not convertible, some complications are still there, he conceded."In the early years, we did not have a large foreign currency reserve, which would complicate this. But since the prime minister has taken over, our foreign reserve has grown to become very large. We are now very comfortable allowing foreign businesses to seamlessly remit their dividend to their parent companies."Bangladesh and India have made tremendous development on connectivity between two countries, but it has not been publicized to the extent it should have been, Salman said."Bangladesh and India do not only share brotherly or friendly relations enjoyed by other countries, it's much deeper, especially because of the role India played in the creation of Bangladesh," he said.Hosted by the outgoing Indian High Commissioner, Riva Ganguly Das, the event was attended by more than a dozen top executives from Indian brands.Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Sirazul Islam also spoke at the online discussion as a special guest.Sirajul Islam, BIDA's executive chairman, said his agency was working to ensure seamless experience for Indian investors and businessmen.