ECNEC approves five projects involving Tk 2570 crore



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina displaying a project profile while virtually presiding over the ECNEC Meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Tuesday. photo : BSS

Over 15 lakh new clients will get power connections under the project.

The approval came at the weekly ECNEC meeting held virtually with Prime Minister and ECNEC Chairperson Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The Prime Minister joined the meeting from Ganobhaban through a videoconference, while other ECNEC members were connected from NEC Bhaban.

Ministers, members of the Planning Commission and secretaries of the relevant ministries attended the meeting. Planning Minister MA Mannan briefed reporters after the meeting.

Of the total project cost, Tk 1,485.13 crore will come from the government fund, Tk 82.60 crore from DPDC's own fund while the remaining Tk 1,002.42 crore will come from foreign assistance, he said.

"The meeting approved five projects placed by four ministries at a cost of Tk 2,570.15 crore," MA Mannan said. He said three projects, out of five, were fresh ones.

About the DPDC project, he said its total cost stands at Tk 1454.04 crore to upgrade the distribution system. The DPDC will implement the project titled 'Construction and renovation of substations, Setting up capacitors in power system, and Introduction of smart grid system' by June 2023, according to the factsheet provided during the briefing.

The major project operations include construction of two new 132/33 KV (including 33/11 KV) substations, four 33/11 KV substations, renovation and augmentation of three existing substations, making five 33 KV AIS substations as GIS substations, introduction of smart grid system on pilot basis under the DPDC areas, procurement of 11 vehicles, and construction of15 substation bhabans.

Answering to a question on the project, Mannan said that the government would not spend any money illogically. "Rather we'll spend more money logically, because if we reduce spending money, then the economy will collapse. But, we'll have to ensure that the spending is utilized properly and there is no misuse," he added.

He said the government has to ensure that the project implementation gets desired pace side by side there is no misuse of fund.

The planning minister said consultancy services, vehicles, foreign trips and trainings are needed for project implementation as those could not be denied.

The ECNEC approved projects are: Buffalo research and development project at Tk 631.7 million, Construction and rehab of substation, installation of capacitor banks and development of smart grid system under the DPDC area project at Tk 14.54 billion, and Setting up of Sheikh Kamal IT training and incubation centre project at Tk 7.99 billion.

The meeting also revised two projects including Strengthening of publicity for the improvement of the rural population project (1st revised) raising the cost by Tk 477.33 million to Tk 1.07 billion and Expansion of artificial insemination activities and implementation of embryo transfer technology project (1st revised) extending the cost by Tk 2.06 billion to Tk4.72 billion.

























