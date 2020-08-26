Navalny poison linked to toxins

LONDON, Aug 25: The toxin believed to have poisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is from a group of chemicals that range from insecticides to military-grade nerve agents, experts said on Monday.

Specialists treating the 44-year-old at the Charite hospital in Berlin say their tests have confirmed "poisoning with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors".

This is a family of substances that includes drugs for Alzheimer's disease and certain insecticides, but also some of the most toxic known chemical weapons: nerve agents.

Among them are sarin, VX and Novichok, which was used in the 2018 attempted assassination of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in England. It later killed a British woman in the same city. -AFP