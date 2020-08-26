Video
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:05 AM
Climate change fuels bushfires

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020

SYDNEY, Aug 25: Australia's devastating 2019-2020 bushfires were "clearly" fuelled by climate change, a government inquiry reported on Tuesday following some of the largest forest fires ever recorded worldwide.
With this year's fire season already underway, authorities recommended urgent action to limit the impact of extreme blazes, expected "to become more frequent" in future.
The deadly bushfires raged for nine months to March and were most severe in New South Wales state, where 11,000 fires burned over 5.5 million hectares (13 million acres) -- the size of many countries.
After months of consultation and expert testimony, the New South Wales government on Tuesday published a 436-page report on the crisis that destroyed more than 2,400 homes in the state and left 26 people dead.    -AFP


