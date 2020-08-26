11 dead in building collapse

MAHAD, Aug 25: Eleven people have died and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in India's Maharashtra on Monday evening. More than 60 people have been rescued since yesterday.

Rescuers in India pulled a four-year-old boy from the rubble of a collapsed building to loud cheers on Tuesday, hours after the five-storey apartment block came down "like a house of cards".

The accident late Monday in the western town of Mahad led three disaster-response teams and sniffer dogs to work through the night, combing tin sheets, twisted metal and broken bricks.

Officials said many residents of the 47 flats inside the building were spared because they had already fled the town to escape the coronavirus pandemic. -AFP







