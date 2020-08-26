Victims vent fury at ‘devil’ New Zealand mosque shooter





Tarrant -- coming face-to-face with his victims for the first time -- has admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism over the attacks at two Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019.

The 29-year-old -- who is expected to be the first person jailed for life without parole in New Zealand -- has maintained an impassive demeanour throughout the hearing, which began Monday, as the grief-stricken survivors unleashed their anger in an outpouring of emotion.

"I did not see any regrets and shame in the eyes of this terrorist and he does not regret anything, so I decided not to read my impact statement but to show him the pain I suffered," an incensed Mirwais Waziri told judge Cameron Mander on day two of Tarrant's sentencing.

White supremacist Tarrant did not flinch as the gallery applauded when Waziri turned to him and said: "Today you are a terrorist and us as Muslims are not terrorists."

Zuhair Darwish, whose brother died in the attacks, told Tarrant: "You act like a coward and you are a coward. You live like a rat and you deserve that. You're going to die alone, like a virus everybody avoids being with.

"The fair punishment for him would be the death penalty. I know under New Zealand law they removed the death penalty for humans, but unfortunately he's not a human, he doesn't deserve to be judged like a human."

A witness whose name has been suppressed by the court appealed to the judge to give Tarrant "the highest punishment that you can. I want you not to let this man see the sun, never, ever. -AFP















