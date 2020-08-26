Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:04 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Victims vent fury at ‘devil’ New Zealand mosque shooter

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

CHRISTCHURCH, Aug 25: Two survivors of the New Zealand mosque massacre abandoned prepared statements to vent their anger directly at gunman Brenton Tarrant in a Christchurch court on Tuesday, drawing applause from fellow victims as they called him a terrorist who deserved to die.
Tarrant -- coming face-to-face with his victims for the first time -- has admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism over the attacks at two Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019.
The 29-year-old -- who is expected to be the first person jailed for life without parole in New Zealand -- has maintained an impassive demeanour throughout the hearing, which began Monday, as the grief-stricken survivors unleashed their anger in an outpouring of emotion.
"I did not see any regrets and shame in the eyes of this terrorist and he does not regret anything, so I decided not to read my impact statement but to show him the pain I suffered," an incensed Mirwais Waziri told judge Cameron Mander on day two of Tarrant's sentencing.
White supremacist Tarrant did not flinch as the gallery applauded when Waziri turned to him and said: "Today you are a terrorist and us as Muslims are not terrorists."
Zuhair Darwish, whose brother died in the attacks, told Tarrant: "You act like a coward and you are a coward. You live like a rat and you deserve that. You're going to die alone, like a virus everybody avoids being with.
"The fair punishment for him would be the death penalty. I know under New Zealand law they removed the death penalty for humans, but unfortunately he's not a human, he doesn't deserve to be judged like a human."
A witness whose name has been suppressed by the court appealed to the judge to give Tarrant "the highest punishment that you can. I want you not to let this man see the sun, never, ever.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Navalny poison linked to toxins
Climate change fuels bushfires
11 dead in building collapse
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new axis to Ladakh
Taliban attacks Afghan base as Pakistan pushes for talks
After UAE-Israel deal, which Arab nation will next forge ties?
Clashes at US protest over police shooting of black man
Victims vent fury at ‘devil’ New Zealand mosque shooter


Latest News
Low quality masks bought to supply to WB funded project, RAB raids
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft