Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:04 AM
latest
Home Sports

Ailing Djokovic advances, Serena claws out victory

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot to Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania during the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. photo: AFP

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot to Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania during the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. photo: AFP

NEW YORK, AUG 25: World number one Novak Djokovic battled through neck pain on the way to a 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 victory over Ricardas Berankis at the Western & Southern Open, where second seed Dominic Thiem crashed out.
Djokovic, who pulled out of doubles with a sore neck on Sunday, made it through to the round of 16 despite the ailment, for which he received treatment on court.
"It's getting better," he said after the 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 win. "It's been four days. It's not yet where I'd like it to be but it's heading in the right direction."
That's good news with the US Open starting on August 31 on the same New York hardcourts hosting this week's tournament, which was moved from Cincinnati to establish a quarantine bubble for the upcoming Grand Slam.
Djokovic twice went down a break in the second set, but broke back both times. He let out a roar when he broke for a 5-4 lead then calmly served it out.
He next faces American Tennys Sandgren, a 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) winner over 15th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.
The upset of the day was at the opposite end of the men's draw, as 32nd-ranked Filip Krajinovic of Serbia toppled Austria's Thiem 6-2, 6-1.
"I think I started really well today. I was aggressive and I'm really happy that I'm in the third round," said 32nd-ranked Krajinovic, who dropped just two service points on the way to victory.
Thiem, who pushed Djokovic to five sets in an Australian Open runner-up finish in January, couldn't find his rhythm in his first match since the ATP tour resumed after a five-month coronavirus hiatus.
"It was just a horrible game by myself," Thiem said. Didn't play well at all, didn't get any rhythm.
"I had really troubles with returning."




Krajinovic lined up a meeting with Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, who ousted 14th-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.
Former world number one Andy Murray also notched an upset, surprising world number seven Alexander Zverev 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 for his first win over a top-10 player in more than three years.
The Scot was facing defeat when Zverev served for the match at 5-4 in the third, but reeled off three straight games to seal the win.
Murray won the Cincinnati Masters in 2008 and 2011, but the former world number one is now ranked 129th after a string of injuries, including a pelvic injury at the Davis Cup last November that, combined with the ATP's pandemic shutdown, kept him out of competition until this week.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ailing Djokovic advances, Serena claws out victory
Spurs target 'Monster' Kim pulled from China press conference
Ronaldinho released from Paraguay detention after five months
U-19 cricketer Ifti to join camp after overcoming coronavirus
Vengsarkar and Rajput propose a farewell match for MS Dhoni
Wicket-keeper's challenge to focus for a long time
Don't burst coronavirus bubble, Kohli warns IPL stars
U19 boys to be prepared for next challenge in three phases


Latest News
Low quality masks bought to supply to WB funded project, RAB raids
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft