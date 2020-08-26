Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:04 AM
latest
Home Sports

Spurs target 'Monster' Kim pulled from China press conference

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

SHANGHAI, AUG 25: Beijing Guoan pulled Kim Min-jae out of a pre-match press conference on Tuesday with the South Korean international defender strongly linked with a move to England or Italy.
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur and Lazio are prime among those said to be chasing the 23-year-old centre back, who is nicknamed "Monster" because of his 1.90m (6ft 2ins) frame.
Kim, linked with Watford before moving to the Chinese Super League from Jeonbuk Motors in 2019 for 5.25 million euros, was supposed to talk to the media alongside Beijing coach Bruno Genesio.
"I'm going to be very honest with you," said the former Lyon boss.
"We scheduled Kim to be here at this press conference but I was told that there are lots of rumours and news about him.
"He's a young player and I decided to protect him," added the 53-year-old Frenchman.
"I think it's best for him to concentrate on Thursday's match and not be exposed to more criticism and questions that will put him in a difficult position."
Kim, who has won 30 caps for South Korea, missed two of Beijing's opening three matches of the coronavirus-delayed Chinese season.




However, he has played every minute of the last three games, including a 2-1 defeat to title rivals Shanghai SIPG in which former Chelsea star Oscar scored the winner.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ailing Djokovic advances, Serena claws out victory
Spurs target 'Monster' Kim pulled from China press conference
Ronaldinho released from Paraguay detention after five months
U-19 cricketer Ifti to join camp after overcoming coronavirus
Vengsarkar and Rajput propose a farewell match for MS Dhoni
Wicket-keeper's challenge to focus for a long time
Don't burst coronavirus bubble, Kohli warns IPL stars
U19 boys to be prepared for next challenge in three phases


Latest News
Low quality masks bought to supply to WB funded project, RAB raids
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft