Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:04 AM
latest
Home Sports

Ronaldinho released from Paraguay detention after five months

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Brazilian retired football player Ronaldinho arrives for his hearing at the Asuncion's Justice Palace, in Asuncion, on August 24, 2020. After six months under arrest in Paraguay, former Brazil football star Ronaldinho was set for a hearing on Monday on charges of travelling with false documents, according to judicial sources. photo: AFP

Brazilian retired football player Ronaldinho arrives for his hearing at the Asuncion's Justice Palace, in Asuncion, on August 24, 2020. After six months under arrest in Paraguay, former Brazil football star Ronaldinho was set for a hearing on Monday on charges of travelling with false documents, according to judicial sources. photo: AFP

ASUNCION, AUG 25: Former Brazil football star Ronaldinho was released on Monday by a Paraguayan judge after spending five months in detention over a forged passport.
Judge Gustavo Amarilla also released Ronaldinho's brother Roberto de Assis Moreira, who likewise had been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Paraguay's capital, Asuncion, for the same charge.
The 40-year-old former World Cup winner "is free to travel to whatever country in the world he wants but he must inform us if he changes his permanent residence" for a period of one year, the judge said.
"He has no restrictions except for the fulfilment of reparations for damage to society."
Dressed in jeans, a black beret and black shirt, Ronaldinho accepted the terms of his release, which include payment of $90,000 in damages. His brother, who is also Ronaldinho's business manager, must pay $110,000.
The judge stressed that he was not issuing a "definitive dismissal" of the case but rather that Ronaldinho was benefitting from a "conditional suspension of the procedure."
His brother, on the other hand, was given a two-year suspended sentence.
Prosecutors said they did not believe Ronaldinho took part in the plan to manufacture the fake Paraguayan passports but believed de Assis Moreira was aware that the passports were false.
"They flagrantly used a public document containing false content," said Marcelo Pecci, one of the public prosecutors, who said it was a "very serious" offense.
De Assis Moreira must appear before a judge in Brazil every four months for two years and will have a criminal record.
"Ronaldinho's situation is not the same as Roberto's. He has no obligation to appear before any Brazilian judicial authority. He must only report a change of address," said Amarilla, who accepted a recommendation by four prosecutors to avoid the need for an oral trial.
Before Monday's trial the public prosecutor said that Ronaldinho displayed no "personal characteristics or criminal behavior that ... would put society at risk."
The brothers arrived in Paraguay on March 4 with Ronaldinho, the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner, due to take part in an event in support of disadvantaged children.
However, two days later, the pair were taken into police custody when investigators raided their hotel following the discovery they had fake documents.
Before the judge announced his decision, the defense issued a statement insisting on the innocence of both brothers.
"They presented Paraguayan documents to migration authorities believing they were authentic," said the statement. "The people they trusted deceived them vilely."
After being held in a police station in Asuncion, where Ronaldinho celebrated his 40th birthday on March 21, the two men had been under house arrest for more than four months in a luxury hotel in the capital, on bail of $1.6 million.
The investigation has since expanded into a case of possible money laundering and criminal association.
Some 18 people have already been arrested in connection with the case, most of them immigration officials or police officers.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ailing Djokovic advances, Serena claws out victory
Spurs target 'Monster' Kim pulled from China press conference
Ronaldinho released from Paraguay detention after five months
U-19 cricketer Ifti to join camp after overcoming coronavirus
Vengsarkar and Rajput propose a farewell match for MS Dhoni
Wicket-keeper's challenge to focus for a long time
Don't burst coronavirus bubble, Kohli warns IPL stars
U19 boys to be prepared for next challenge in three phases


Latest News
Low quality masks bought to supply to WB funded project, RAB raids
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft