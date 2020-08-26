U-19 cricketer Ifti to join camp after overcoming coronavirus





Ifti who was only cricketer amongst the 45-member preliminary Under-19 squad to be found positive for coronavirus, became negative twice in a row to make him available for the camp.

He was found negative 48 hours after being positive for Covid-19 in the first test. To be more sure and accurate, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) gave his sample again for the third time and he was found negative again, much to the relief of the board officials.

"It's a good news that he was found negative twice in a row to help us make a genuine assessment of his health status. He was found positive in the first time and in the second time, he was tested negative. So to be more sure and accurate his sample was given for the third time to which he was found negative again," said Abu Emam Mohammad Kawser, the senior manager of the national game development. -BSS



















