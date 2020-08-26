

Vengsarkar and Rajput propose a farewell match for MS Dhoni

On India's Independence Day ex-captain MS Dhoni and middle order batsman Suresh Raina announced their retirements from international cricket.

Speaking exclusively over telephone, Vengsarkar said, "For the players like Dhoni they (the BCCI) should arrange a T-20 match between India and Sri Lanka or any other available international team".

"I propose a farewell match for every retired cricketer".

Earlier, all-rounder Irfan Pathan suggested a farewell match between Team India and retired India.

Endorsing Pathan's views, ex-opener Lalchand Rajput said, "M S Dhoni's achievements speak for itself. Under his captaincy the Indian team has achieved so much that no other captain has done it. He was a hero and will remain a hero for millions of fans across the world. It's sad the way he has retired doesn't argue well for a player of his stature as millions of fans would want him to come in his blue jersey before he quit".

"I am sure BCCI would be thinking how they can make his farewell a grand event which he fully deserves. If BCCI gives him that then there will be a lot of questions asked why not to other great players like Sehwag, Gambhir, Dravid, Laxman to name a few...".

"I personally feel that Dhoni should get a farewell match keeping in mind not to harm the other great players who have retired and not got it".















