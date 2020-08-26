

Wicket-keeper's challenge to focus for a long time

It took over 50 years for the highest scoring batsman to be stumped.

"Credit goes to the wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan for keeping his concentration for so long (nine hours) and stumping the batsman", India's ex-stumper Kiran More says. "Only the top keeper can do this".

"Credit should definitely be given to the wicket keeper. There will be many situations when a batsman who is batting brilliantly keepers tend to take things for granted that the batsman will strike every ball. But keeping focused for such a lengthy period of time when a batsman has got over 250 runs and still gets him stumped is a testimony for his concentration levels", another keeper and the ex-chief selector, MSK Prasad remarked.

"It reflects that when the batsman occupies the crease for so long, his chances become less to miss the ball. Pak. wk deserves appreciation for concentrating so long and stumping the man", Ajay Ratra said.

"It is a challenge to keep wickets and focus for a long time. Only champions can do it", another wk, Naman Ojha said.

Farokh Engineer : WK is the most important job for concentration for long hours and more difficult if the same wicketkeeper has to open the innings when he needs completely different concentration.















