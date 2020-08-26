Video
Wicket-keeper's challenge to focus for a long time

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
BIPIN DANI

England's top order batsman Zak Crawley's 267 runs against Pakistan in the ongoing 3rd Test against Pakistan is the highest innings in Tests to end by stumping. The previous highest score for someone who was stumped out was Seymour Nurse's 258 in 1969.
It took over 50 years for the highest scoring batsman to be stumped.
"Credit goes to the wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan for keeping his concentration for so long (nine hours) and stumping the batsman", India's ex-stumper Kiran More says. "Only the top keeper can do this".
"Credit should definitely be given to the wicket keeper. There will be many situations when a batsman who is batting brilliantly  keepers tend to take things for granted that the batsman will strike every ball. But keeping focused for such a lengthy period of time when a batsman has got over 250 runs and still gets him stumped is a testimony for his concentration levels", another keeper and the ex-chief selector, MSK Prasad remarked.
"It reflects that when the batsman occupies the crease for so long, his chances become less to miss the ball. Pak. wk deserves appreciation for concentrating so long and stumping the man", Ajay Ratra said.
"It is a challenge to keep wickets and focus for a long time. Only champions can do it", another wk, Naman Ojha said.
Farokh Engineer : WK is the most important job for concentration for long hours and more difficult if the same wicketkeeper has to open the innings when he needs completely different concentration.









