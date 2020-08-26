Video
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020
Don't burst coronavirus bubble, Kohli warns IPL stars

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

DUBAI, AUG 25: India captain Virat Kohli has warned Indian Premier League players of serious "repercussions" for the tournament if they breach coronavirus safety rules.
With all eight teams now in quarantine in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the September 19 start, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper said: "One mistake from us could literally spoil the whole tournament."
The IPL, originally scheduled to start in March, has been moved from India because of the coronavirus's raging spread across the country, now the third worst hit in the world.
Kohli made the warning in a virtual meeting with players which was posted online by the Bangalore team. All teams are in quarantine in Dubai hotels for six days, during which each player will undergo three coronavirus tests. Players can only start training for the behind-closed-doors tournament after passing the tests, and in the tournament bubble they will be barred from contact with anyone who hasn't undergone the quarantine period.
But concerns remain about players breaking the bio-security conditions before the seven-week tournament wraps up on November 10. Several sportsmen have found it tough to stay within coronavirus bubbles, including cricketers. England bowler Jofra Archer missed the second Test against the West Indies for a breach, and Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez had to go into self-isolation after a golf outing during their tour of England.
The IPL is a massive earner for the Board of Control for Cricket in India, and a contract to be signed by each player is understood to impose financial penalties for coronavirus breaches.    -AFP


